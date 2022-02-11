Lights, Camera: San Diego Photographer Gearing Up to Shoot 56th Super Bowl

There is only one person who has professionally photographed all 55 Super Bowls, and he lives right here in San Diego.

John Biever is now getting ready for his 56th game, and a lots changed since Vince Lombardi led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl I victory.

On Jan.15, 1967, while his friends were crowding around their TV's in Port Washington, Biever was on the sidelines.

"It's kind of amazing because they were very jealous. I'd get back on Monday after the game and I had, you know, I had explained it all to them," Biever said.

He was just 15 when he shot that game between the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, also in Los Angeles, following in his father's footsteps.

"My father was the longtime team photographer for the Green Bay Packers, and he thought it was important that I get to this first day, and I was 15 at the time and I had for a year or two been helping him on the sidelines. He'd given me a camera, I take some pictures. And I guess he figured I was pretty good at it," Biever recalled.

It was those pretty good skills that led him to capture the very first Super Bowl touchdown, and his all-time favorite photo.



"Vince Lombardi is coming off the field, and my father happens to be on the right side of that photo. And so, you know, I got both them in the same frame," Biever said.

That photo kickstarted a legendary photography career, and this weekend he returns to the city where it all started.

"It's like a big deal with my father. He and I did the first 35 together and then he got older and wasn't able to do anymore. So, you know, I have to kind of keep doing this," Biever said.

Biever worked alongside his father at FNL films and later NFL properties, then spent the next 30-plus years with Sports Illustrated.

His photos reveal the changes over the years.

"[The Super Bowl] was called AFL-NFL World Championship Game, and there were 30,000 empty seats in the L.A. Coliseum. And now it's like every seat, obviously, taken at very, very high prices."

But despite the changes, one thing will remain the same at Super Bowl XVI, and that's Biever on the sidelines with his camera.

To commemorate the NFL's 100th season in 2019, a panel of photographers and photo editors selected the 100-greatest NFL pictures and a number of them were taken by Biever.