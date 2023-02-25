Lifeguards Rescue Two People Trapped in Vehicle Due to Flooding Near San Diego Airport

Two people were rescued by lifeguards Saturday when their vehicle was trapped in flooding on Pacific Highway, fire officials said.

At 8 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatchers received calls about two people in a car unable to get out in the 4000 block of Pacific Highway near the San Diego Airport.

Lifeguards performed the rescues and the two people were assessed for injuries.

"We anticipate doing this a few more times today with this heavy rain and localized flooding going on," said Sgt. Mike Cranston, with the SDFD River Rescue Team.

"Anyone that is thinking of traveling – the best thing to do is to stay home and not leave the house – if for some reason someone has to leave your home, the recommendation is to avoid driving through any flooded streets – the saying is turn around, don’t drown," said Marielena Castellanos with the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services.

No further information was immediately available.