Two people were sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a man behind a La Mesa store in 2017.

Derrick Henderson, 32, and Kathryn Williams, 26, were convicted of murder and robbery charges in July.

Attorneys said the duo met 30-year-old Travis Lewis in the parking lot of a Burlington Coat Factory under the guise of buying marijuana from him. Henderson then pressed a gun to Lewis’ neck and shot him in broad daylight.

The La Mesa Police Department received a call of a verbal dispute in the store’s parking lot on July 20, 2017, at 6:47 p.m.

The caller reported hearing a gunshot and saw a man stumble to the ground, police said.

Five days later, Williams was found and arrested. Later that night, La Mesa officials confronted Henderson, and one detective fired a shot at him. Henderson fled the scene, but detectives took him into custody after a short foot pursuit.

"I was just chilling right here, and I heard some gunshots and I saw a bunch of cops run up and came super fast," said resident Frank Gonzalez Alonso.

Lewis’s cousin, Sean Johnson, told NBC 7 that Lewis was loving and cared about everyone he loved.

“One of my longest living associates, my best friend, my family member. He is everything to me and to a lot of people," Johnson said.

Henderson and Williams were denied the possibility of parole.

