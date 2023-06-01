Lake Hodges Reopens After Repairs to 105-Year-Old Dam; Replacement Project Coming Soon

Lake Hodges in San Diego’s North County reopened for fishing and boating this week for the first time in a year. The reservoir had been closed to allow the city of San Diego to repair the 105-year-old Hodges Dam. Now the city is looking ahead to a long-term plan to replace the dam entirely.

Patches can be seen covering cracks that formed in the dam over the years.

“That’s all the patching and concrete repair work that sealed all the cracks that existed,” said Drew Kleis, Assistant Director for the City of San Diego’s Public Utilities Department. “We’re very happy with the outcome.”

Kleis said the city kept the water in Hodges down to 280-foot depth during repairs to the dam. That meant the city couldn’t capitalize on the winter rainfall the pummeled San Diego County this year. Kleis said they had to release roughly 34,000 acre feet of water to protect construction. He said they still captured about 100,000 acre-feet in the city’s other eight reservoirs.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“That’s enough water to supply the city’s needs for seven months,” Kleis said.

As of May 31, the repairs are done. Fishing and boating is allowed on Lake Hodges for the first time in a year. The lake is open Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Now the city of San Diego is hammering out plans to replace Hodges Dam entirely.

“The dam at over a hundred years old needs to be replaced,” explained Kleis.

He said the city and State of California agreed it’s time to build a new one using roller-compacted concrete like the dam built at the San Vicente Reservoir.

“The city’s chosen that approach and started that design work,” added Klein.

He said it’s expected to take 12 years to design and construct. Klein said they’re targeting a 2034 completion. I’m the meantime, he said Hodges would be kept at 280-feet depth to protect the current dam, which was built when Woodrow Wilson was President.