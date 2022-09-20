Closures at Century-Old Lake Hodges to Last Longer Thanks to Newly-Discovered Dam Flaws

Workers repairing a 104-year-old dam in San Diego found additional problems that need to be fixed, likely delaying completion of the project for several months, city officials said.

Work on Hodges Reservoir Dam began last May after inspections identified areas that needed to be repaired and sealed.

The water level of the reservoir was lowered 18 feet (5.5 meters) to allow workers to access the dam and that's when "additional defects" were found, according to a city news release on Monday.

Officials didn't detail what the problem spots are, but said the project would likely continue into spring 2023.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"While this is a setback for the project schedule, it is critical that we do the best job possible to ensure that Hodges Dam remains safe," said Juan Guerreiro, director of the city's public utilities department. "The extra work on the repairs will be worth the additional time it takes."

Since the water level was lowered, the reservoir north of downtown San Diego has been closed for boating and fishing. The surrounding San Dieguito River Park trails remain open.

San Diego is undergoing an assessment of all its dams at eight city reservoirs for possible rehabilitation or replacement.

The city-owned Hodges Reservoir holds water for drinking and is a popular recreation area. The reservoir was created when the dam was built on San Dieguito Creek in 1918.