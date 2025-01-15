LA wildfire victims take legal action against utility company with San Diego lawyer

During times of high fire danger, utility companies like San Diego Gas & Electric have made it a practice to turn off electricity in certain places as a precaution.

In Los Angeles, some residents are blaming Southern California Edison for the wildfire disaster, and they're taking legal action with a San Diego-based lawyer.

Some startling video may explain why.

"Babe, I need you to come out here. We have a very big problem," Cheryll Ku said in a video taken from her doorbell camera that she shared with NBC.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

@nbcsandiego An Eaton Canyon couple captured video that illustrates how quickly flames from the Eaton Fire spread in the minutes after it ignited on an extremely windy night in the Altadena area. The video shows flames near an electrical tower casting a distant orange glow Jan. 7 in the Eaton Canyon area. Jeffrey and Cheryll Ku Koo said they looked in horror at the frightening scene just before the Eaton Fire spread in a Santa Ana windstorm that firefighters described as among the worst fire weather conditions they've seen. The couple has lived in the fire-prone region for 20 years. "I've seen the fires spread so fast, and I knew with how close that fire was to us that we would have just minutes to get out safely," Cheryll Ku said. For the full story, tap the link in bio. #eatonfire #altadena #losangeles #lanews #losangelesnews #california #fires ♬ original sound - NBC San Diego

That problem was an orange glow in the canyon, near the Ku family's Altadena home.

"I'm going to spray the roof," shouted husband Jeffrey Ku.

Video shows him using a hose pipe to protect his home from embers after a nearby electrical tower seemed to go up in flames last Tuesday night, right around the same time the deadly Eaton fire ignited.

“It’s about irresponsibility to the highest level," San Diego attorney James Frantz said.

Frantz’s planned lawsuit is among at least two others that SoCal Edison is facing. The complaints say the utility company failed to deenergize power lines where the Eaton Fire sparked in Altadena.

"Unfortunately, we can't turn back the clock," Frantz said. "This destruction has happened. Lives were lost. Homes were destroyed, massive amounts of them. But we hope to stop it from happening again. The whole purpose of our litigation is to prevent the bad behavior that led to this calamity, period."

Seven-thousand buildings were destroyed by the inferno, including schools, businesses and homes.

"Please God. Please God. Save us. Save our house," Jeffrey Ku said as he was seen praying on his doorbell camera.

Despite embers threatening their home, the Kus, who are not part of the lawsuit, had their prayers answered. Their home was spared.

While video shows what appears to be the electrical tower in flames, a spokesperson for SoCal Edison says the power lines west of Eaton Canyon were deenergized before the start of the fire and that nothing strange happened with four other energized lines within the 12 hours before the fire started.

In a letter to state regulators, SoCal Edison says, to date, no fire agency has told them their equipment is responsible for starting the fire.

"It's their equipment," Frantz said. "It's no one else’s, and the wind was blowing hard. It shouldn't have been live. And it was live. If it wasn't live, it wouldn’t have caused a problem. That's just common sense."