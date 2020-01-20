La Mesa Shop Owner Facing Battery Charge After Attack on Local Media

Police are charging a La Mesa shop owner -- already the subject of a sexual harassment investigation -- with battery and vandalism following a physical altercation between he and local media members Monday recorded on video.

The La Mesa Police Department began investigating reports of alleged harassment on female customers at the hands of Peter Carzis, owner of Peter's Men's Apparel on La Mesa Boulevard, after videos of the alleged harassment were shared on social media over the weekend.

A video, which appears to show Carzis with his hands up a woman's shirt, was shared in the La Mesa Happenings Facebook group over the weekend.

"La Mesa PD is aware of the video posted on the La Mesa Happenings group and will be following up with any potential victims," the police department said in response.

Carzis is also facing misdemeanor counts of battery and lewd acts in public in connection with a separate video posted on social media on Saturday, LMPD Lt. Greg Runge confirmed.

The videos from the weekend prompted another video from June 2019 -- allegedly showing Carzis yelling profanities at a woman -- to recirculate.

The community's response to the videos led NBC 7 and other San Diego news outlets to the clothing store Monday afternoon.

Media members told NBC 7 they witnessed Carzis push a female reporter outside of the store, which prompted several reporters and photojournalists to come to her aid. Carzis responded with physical and verbal attacks.

Video shot by KUSI’s Dan Plante shows Carzis striking, threatening, and screaming profanities at Plante, KUSI photojournalist Mike Saucedo and other local media.

LMPD was called and responded to Carzis' store. Carzis was not at the shop when police arrived but will likely be arrested if he is located, LMPD Lt. Greg Runge said.

Carzis is facing one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of felony vandalism stemming from Monday's incident.

The clothing store's Yelp page was also flooded with reviews in recent days describing unwanted encounters with the shop owner.

La Mesa City Council Member Kristine Allesio also reported a run-in while inside Gentlemen's Clothier.

Others allege that the shop owner spit towards them as they walked past the store.

The other accounts have not been verified by police but authorities say they are aware of the allegations and are investigating the claims.

Citizens have asked the Chamber of Commerce to shut down the man's businesses but Council Member Allesio said until the owner is charged with a crime, local leaders' hands are tied.