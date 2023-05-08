Powerball

La Mesa Powerball Lottery Player Settles for $3.2M After Missing $97M Prize by One Number

By Rafael Avitabile

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their Powerball numbers at a market in Prospect, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022.
Keith Srakocic/AP

A Powerball ticket netted one lucky player in La Mesa a small prize of $3.2 million, state lottery officials confirmed.

The ticket, which matched five numbers correctly but not the Powerball number, was sold at a 7-Eleven on Amaya Drive. Five correct numbers and a correct Powerball number would've earned the player a cool 97 million.

If you're reading this and that winning ticket is yours, here's what you should do:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

After completing those steps, kindly send a check to the NBC 7 digital team.

San Diego is no stranger to lottery winners.

Last November, a $38-million ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Spruce Street in San Diego. Back in 2019, a Fallbrook player won $2 million on a scratcher. There have been a handful of sub-$1-million lottery wins in between.

Local

OCEANSIDE

Countdown to Closing Near an End for Reynolds Elementary in Oceanside

Title 42

Thousands Wait in Uncertainty Ahead of Title 42's End

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us