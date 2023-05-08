La Mesa Powerball Lottery Player Settles for $3.2M After Missing $97M Prize by One Number

A Powerball ticket netted one lucky player in La Mesa a small prize of $3.2 million, state lottery officials confirmed.

The ticket, which matched five numbers correctly but not the Powerball number, was sold at a 7-Eleven on Amaya Drive. Five correct numbers and a correct Powerball number would've earned the player a cool 97 million.

If you're reading this and that winning ticket is yours, here's what you should do:

Individual claimants complete Claim Form CSL1242.

Complete Claim Form CSL1242 and IRS Form 5754

Keep a copy or picture of the claim form and the front and back of your winning ticket for your records.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

After completing those steps, kindly send a check to the NBC 7 digital team.

San Diego is no stranger to lottery winners.

Last November, a $38-million ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Spruce Street in San Diego. Back in 2019, a Fallbrook player won $2 million on a scratcher. There have been a handful of sub-$1-million lottery wins in between.