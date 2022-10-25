A lottery ticket that hit the jackpot in an April SuperLotto Plus drawing has yet to be claimed, the California Lottery announced.

The ticket is worth a whopping $38 million and was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Diego located at 430 Spruce Street.

The winning numbers in the drawing were: 3, 15, 21, 35, 46 and the Mega number was 18. Double-check your old lottery tickets, because no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet. You may have $38 million and you don't even know it!

The prize will expire on Thursday, Oct. 27, if no one comes forward, according to the California Lottery.

For more information on how to claim the prize visit the California Lottery website.