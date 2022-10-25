superlotto plus

Is This Your Lotto Ticket? Someone is Missing Out on $38 Million

A SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is about to expire, and it might just be laying around your house

By Mackenzie Stafford and NBC 7 Staff

150328-6pm-robbery-shooting_1200x675_419653699572.jpg
AP

A lottery ticket that hit the jackpot in an April SuperLotto Plus drawing has yet to be claimed, the California Lottery announced.

The ticket is worth a whopping $38 million and was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Diego located at 430 Spruce Street.

The winning numbers in the drawing were: 3, 15, 21, 35, 46 and the Mega number was 18. Double-check your old lottery tickets, because no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet. You may have $38 million and you don't even know it!

The prize will expire on Thursday, Oct. 27, if no one comes forward, according to the California Lottery.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

List: Where Lucky Lottery Tickets have Been Sold in California

For more information on how to claim the prize visit the California Lottery website.

This article tagged under:

superlotto plusSan DiegoLottojackpot ticket
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us