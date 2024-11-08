La Mesa police seek help locating at-risk 71-year-old woman

Authorities asked the public Thursday to keep an eye out for a 71-year-old woman who went missing more than a week ago in eastern San Diego County.

The last known confirmed whereabouts of Vivian Crowder, who has been diagnosed with dementia, were outside a salon in La Mesa late on the morning of Oct. 29, according to police. At the time, she was wearing black stretch pants with rhinestones on them, a blue-and-brown floral shirt, turquoise shoes and a beige head wrap.

MISSING PERSON -AT RISK

Vivian Crowder was last seen on 10/29/24 at the 8200 block of La Mesa Blvd. Last seen wearing a beige head wrap, blue denim jacket, blue &brown floral shirt, black pants w/rhinestones & turquoise shoes. She has dementia &does not have her medication. pic.twitter.com/u2TNs01Z31 — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) November 7, 2024

Police have received reports of subsequent sightings of Crowder in Lemon Grove Avenue and Clairemont Mesa but have not been able to confirm them.

Because authorities believe Crowder might become confused or startled if contacted by a stranger, anyone spotting a woman matching her description is asked to call 911 and observe her from a distance while awaiting the arrival of La Mesa Police Department personnel.