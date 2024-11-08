East County

La Mesa police seek help locating at-risk 71-year-old woman

Police have received reports of sightings of Vivian Crowder in Lemon Grove Avenue and Clairemont Mesa but have not been able to confirm them

By City News Service

A photo of Vivian Crowder released by the La Mesa Police Department.
La Mesa Police Department

Authorities asked the public Thursday to keep an eye out for a 71-year-old woman who went missing more than a week ago in eastern San Diego County.

The last known confirmed whereabouts of Vivian Crowder, who has been diagnosed with dementia, were outside a salon in La Mesa late on the morning of Oct. 29, according to police. At the time, she was wearing black stretch pants with rhinestones on them, a blue-and-brown floral shirt, turquoise shoes and a beige head wrap.

Police have received reports of subsequent sightings of Crowder in Lemon Grove Avenue and Clairemont Mesa but have not been able to confirm them.

Because authorities believe Crowder might become confused or startled if contacted by a stranger, anyone spotting a woman matching her description is asked to call 911 and observe her from a distance while awaiting the arrival of La Mesa Police Department personnel.

