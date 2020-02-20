La Mesa Police Department Donates Traffic Equipment to 6 Elementary Schools

Six elementary schools in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District received $3000 worth of traffic safety equipment donated by the La Mesa Police Department.

LMPD received a $25,000 grant to fund a year-long program that will improve the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The donated equipment included high visibility hats, whistles, and training manuals for all student safety patrol members and crossing guards, who work with LMPD’s School Resource Officer.

A variety of new traffic advisory signs were also included to bring awareness to drivers to be alert and cautious when children are present.

“Children should never feel in danger when traveling to school, and it is up to everyone, whether they are driving, walking or biking, to be safe in school zones,” LMPD Lt. Brian Stoney said.

LMPD encourages the public to be on the lookout for children when traveling around schools, specifically during drop-off and pick-up times.

Grant funding will also be used for various programs including educational workshops, training classes, and national education campaigns events.