Car, El Cajon Valley Union School District Truck Crash Into La Mesa Area Yard - NBC 7 San Diego
By Andrew Johnson

Published 2 hours ago

    Two vehicles crashed into a yard of a home in unincorporated La Mesa Friday morning.

    A blue car and a white El Cajon Valley Union School District truck crashed on Avocado Boulevard at around 10:30 a.m.

    The front of the school district's truck was severely damaged.

    SkyRanger 7 flew overhead of the crash site and spotted various debris scattered around a nearby home.

    It appeared the incident partially knocked over a palm tree onto the home.

    CHP and the San Miguel Fire Department are responding to the scene.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

