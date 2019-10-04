Two vehicles crashed into a yard of a home in unincorporated La Mesa Friday morning.

A blue car and a white El Cajon Valley Union School District truck crashed on Avocado Boulevard at around 10:30 a.m.

The front of the school district's truck was severely damaged.

SkyRanger 7 flew overhead of the crash site and spotted various debris scattered around a nearby home.

It appeared the incident partially knocked over a palm tree onto the home.

CHP and the San Miguel Fire Department are responding to the scene.

No other information was available.

