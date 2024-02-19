Key dates San Diego voters should know for the 2024 California Primary Election

The California Primary Election is around the corner, taking place in March. Before Election Day, there are some important dates to know.

Scroll down for key calendar dates leading up to the March 5, 2024 Primary Election.

You must be registered to vote if you want to participate the #2024CAPrimaryElection. It's easy!

Feb. 5: Early voting begins

Early in-person voting opened in Voter's Choice Act counties, including San Diego, one month before the election.

A 2016 Senate bill established the act to provide voters with more flexible voting options, including mailing every voter a ballot, expanding early voting, allowing voters to vote at a vote center within their home county and providing ballot drop-off locations.

Early voting began in San Diego County on Monday, Feb. 5. Registered voters can go in person to fill in their ballot at the Registrar’s office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 6: Official ballot drop boxes open

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 6, registered voters can return their mail ballot for the March Presidential Primary Election to any one of 146 official ballot drop boxes located around the county.

What do the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes look like?

The Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes are red, white and blue and feature the Registrar’s logo along with the County seal. All boxes are labeled “Official Ballot Drop Box” and made from high-grade, heavy gauge stainless steel.

Courtesy: County News Center

Check the location list or the locator tool for each facility’s hours of operation before heading out to return your ballot.

Feb. 20: Voter registration deadline

This is the last day to register to vote in the March 5 California Primary. Check your registration status and details by clicking here.

If you miss the deadline, you may still be able to vote in the primary. Same-day registration, also known as conditional voter registration, allows voters to register to vote after the registration deadline and cast a ballot that will be processed and counted when the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.

You will need to make a trip in person to the Registrar’s office in Kearny Mesa or visit a vote center starting Saturday, Feb. 24 to conditionally register and vote provisionally through March 5.

Feb. 24: Some vote centers open

In addition to the Registrar's office, select vote centers will open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 2: All vote centers open

On Saturday, March 2, an additional 179 vote centers will open for a total of 218. The locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 4. Then, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

March 5: California Primary Election Day

Election Day is on Tuesday, March 5. Polls and election boxes will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you can vote.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than this date and received by March 12.

