Candidates for San Diego's next city attorney: Heather Ferbert and Brian Maienschein

The race for San Diego's new city attorney is one to watch. The candidates are members of the same party, but have differing resumes and issues they want to tackle.

Heather Ferbert is the chief deputy city attorney, and has worked in the city attorney's office for a decade. Her opponent, Brian Maienschein, has served as a state assembly member for 12 years, and was on San Diego City Council before that.

Proposed ballot measure to divide responsibilities of city attorney office

Both candidates oppose a proposed ballot measure that would divide the responsibilities of the city attorney office.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The proposed ballot measure would:

Having an elected official for handling prosecutions (the office prosecutes misdemeanors on behalf of the city)

And an appointed counsel to deal with civil litigation and offer legal advice to the city council and mayor

Candidate Heather Ferbert

Heather Ferbert will be running for San Diego City Attorney in the March 5 Primary election.

Ferbert said her emphasis is on housing, particularly preserving housing that already exists. She also expressed her commitment to maintaining independence from political influence if elected.

Ferbert is endorsed by outgoing city attorney Mara Elliott and by the Deputy City Attorneys Association of San Diego.

"I think voters would want an attorney in office who's been doing this work every single day, just like they would want a pilot who does this every day to fly them across the country," said Ferbert. "I don't think a shakeup would be what's right for the voters. We really need an independent city attorney who can continue in that independent role."

Candidate Brian Maienschein

Brian Maienschein will be running for San Diego City Attorney in the March 5 Primary election.

Maienschein said gun violence, reproductive rights and public safety have his attention.

Maienschein is endorsed by Mayor Todd Gloria and the San Diego County Democratic Party.

“I bring a fresh perspective and some independence and being an outsider as part of being a part of what has been the same old system that we've seen in place in the city of San Diego," said Maienschein, who said he's been a lawyer for 30 years, but has not been practicing while in Sacramento so as to avoid a conflict of interest. "I'm not involved in in what kind of the shenanigans that are going on there now. And so I think having that fresh, independent voice is going to be very important."

California law mandates the top two finishers face off in a runoff election, so this race will persist past the March primary even if one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote.