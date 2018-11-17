A memorial service was held Saturday afternoon for the Coronado man killed in the shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar.

Friends and family were invited to Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University to mourn and honor Justin Meek.

The school is livestreaming the service on its website.

Meek, 23, was a bouncer at the nightclub when gunfire broke out earlier this month. He attended CLU.

The service began at 2 p.m. and will go until 4 p.m., according to its Facebook event page.

Meek’s alma mater set up a scholarship in his memory. Called the Justin Meek Memorial Scholarship, people are able to donate to the school’s fund.

His family set up a GoFundMe page to assist with any services or celebrations of his life. In one week, Meek’s family received more than $21,000 in donations.

“The incredible outpouring love & support towards Justin & our family truly means the world,” the page said. “Our gratitude is immeasurable, & we continue to thank you all in helping us Honor our Justin.”