San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove leaves Padres-Braves Wild Card game early with right elbow tightness

The San Diego native was removed in the 4th inning

By Derek Togerson

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Joe Musgrove #44 of the San Diego Padres leaves the game against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Petco Park on October 02, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With the San Diego Padres seemingly rolling to a National League Wild Card sweep of the Braves at Petco Park, the Friars got a massive dose of bad news.

With two outs in the 4th inning, Joe Musgrove, an All-Star and one of their best pitchers, was pulled from the game with an apparent injury. The team says Musgrove was experiencing right (pitching) elbow tightness.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Musgrove missed a couple of months in the middle of the season dealing with a bone spur in his pitching elbow. He took a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection and a cortisone shot to ease the inflammation, and, since coming back in August, was one of the best pitchers in the National League. Leading up to this start he said he's been feeling no issues with the elbow.

Musgrove had just delivered a curve ball to Atlanta slugger Matt Olson when catcher Kyle Higashioka suddenly stood up, called time out and went to the mound to check on his starter.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The rest of the infield joined in, followed shortly by manager Mike Shildt and members of the San Diego medical staff. After a prolonged conversation, Musgrove walked to the dugout with a trainer, his night ... and potentially his postseason ... over.

NBC 7 will update this story as we know more about Musgrove's status.

This article tagged under:

San Diego PadresPadres
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us