Janitors March to Demand an End to Night Shift Sexual Violence, ‘New Deal’

More than 150 Janitors and community supporters marched the streets of San Diego on Thursday to demand an end to rape on the night shift and a new deal for immigrant workers in honor of National Women’s Day.

The event was organized with the SEIU United Service Workers West as part of a campaign for 25,000 janitors across California.

“We are here because we want justice for janitors and we want the other companies to listen to us and we want to win a new contract,” said Maribel Cabrera, one of the women in attendance.

Janitors were also seen marching in Los Angeles and San Jose.

@seiuusww janitors celebrated #InternationalWomensDay in style today with actions in SD, SJ and LA! Janitors are fighting for a New Deal for Immigrant Workers: for too long immigrant labor has been abused and exploited. Janitors demand more! #YaBasta #JusticeForJanitors pic.twitter.com/cT9EX7haox — SEIU USWW (@seiuusww) March 5, 2020

The march passed in front of the CBRE building in downtown. According to the SEIU, the company plays an important role in setting standards for safety and work standards in buildings across California but have a history of using contractors that mistreat their workers.

Over the past few years, Janitors have worked with lawmakers to pass a tougher wage theft law, laws that require all janitors to receive training from a qualified peer to prevent sexual violence, and all janitorial contractors to register with the State.

Many are now calling for building owners and property management companies to sign on to the Immigration New Deal.

NBC 7 reached out to CBRE for a comment. They sent the following response:

“CBRE feels strongly about the fair and ethical treatment of everyone, including the workers at contractors we retain to provide services at properties we manage. We have a Supplier Code of Conduct with strong safeguards of worker rights and have screened approximately 30,000 suppliers to ensure their compliance with our standards. To our knowledge, the Union has not brought any alleged violations by contractors directly to our attention. The Code of Conduct can be found here.”