IRS extends tax deadline for San Diego County after flooding. Here's when taxes are now due

Federal tax deadlines have been extended until June 17 for San Diego County residents affected by last month's rainstorms, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday.

The amended deadlines will offer relief "for individuals and businesses in parts of California affected by severe storms and flooding that began on Jan. 21," according to the IRS.

The relief extends to any areas designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which includes San Diego County.

"Individuals and households that reside or have a business in this locality qualify for tax relief," the IRS said.

The new deadlines apply to:

Individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2024.

2023 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers.

2024 estimated tax payments normally due on April 15, 2024.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 31 and April 30, 2024.

Calendar-year partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15, 2024.

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2024.

Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15, 2024.

The relief is applied automatically to anyone with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area, and those taxpayers don't need to contact the IRS to obtain the relief.

Additional information on the amended deadlines and other forms of tax relief can be found here.