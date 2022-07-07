Carlsbad

Investigators Are Trying to Figure Out if a Bone Found in Carlsbad Belonged to a Human

By Rafael Avitabile

A shot of El Salto Falls in Carlsbad, where on July 3 a man found a bone that the Medical Examiner's Office was investigating to see if it belonged to a human.
SkyRanger 7

The Medical Examiner's Office is trying to determine if a bone found in a creek in Carlsbad last Sunday belonged to a human.

A man was fishing and digging for shells at El Salto Falls near El Salto Falls Street and Adobe Springs Road on July 3 when he came across a bone, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

The man took the bone home and reported the discovery to authorities that evening, CPD said. An Oceanside officer responded first and passed the report on to CPD. By around 10:30 p.m., the Medical Examiner's Office had custody of the bone, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

There is a large police response in the area of the discovery, though CPD said there were extra crime scene investigators there from multiple agencies "... as this is a great training opportunity for our regional partners..."

Investigators are trying to find more bones, police said.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine whether or not the bone belonged to a human, and if it did, the office will try and identify the person.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

CarlsbadMedical Examiner's OfficeEl Salto Falls
