Five murals painted in different areas of San Diego are highlighting the importance of civic engagement and encouraging everyone to cast their ballots.

Facebook commissioned five artists to paint five murals that visualize the idea that "Voting is Voice."

The public wall arts will feature QR codes and a URL that will direct people to Facebook's Voter Information Center and to Instagram.

Each mural has its own unique story.

Facebook chose artists who represent diverse backgrounds and identities.

Here are the five locations where you can see the murals:

1265 Island Ave. 1055 5th Ave. Front 655 10th Ave. 427 C St. 427 C St. E

Photos: Interactive Murals Encourage San Diegans to Vote ahead of Election Day