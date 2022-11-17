Despite a swing of power in the U.S. House of Representatives, a Democrat will hold on to his seat in the contested 49th Congressional District.

Candidate Brian Maryott conceded the race to incumbent Mike Levin on Thursday. With about 15,000 votes left to be tallied, Levin led the race by about 14,000 votes. NBC News called the race for Levin with the latest vote dump from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Wednesday night.

"Last night I spoke with @mikelevin and congratulated him on his hard fought and successful re-election campaign," Maryott wrote in a statement on Twitter. "He was very gracious in victory. I also want to extend my best wishes to Mike's family, staff, and volunteers. Congratulations all... #CA49."

Maryott, who also lost to Levin in 2020, is a former certified financial planner and mayor of San Juan Capistrano. Levin will begin his third congressional term in Jan. 2023.

Newly redrawn boundaries made the voter makeup in the district extremely close, with 36% registered Democrats and 33% registered Republicans. The district encompasses parts of both North San Diego County and Orange County.

Republicans will take control of the U.S. House in the next session of Congress, NBC News projected. Democrats will retain control of the Senate, based on the results of the midterm elections.

NBC News has called 218 seats for the Republicans and estimates the Republicans will win 221 seats with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 seats.

Divided government has historically offered the possibility of bipartisan deal-making, but the Republican candidates campaigned on a platform to stop Democrats.

How did San Diego's Congressional Delegation fare?

Incumbents held strong in all of San Diego County's five Congressional Districts. Here are the results:

48th Congressional District

Vying for the 48th Congressional District are incumbent Darryl Issa (R) & Stephen Houlahan (D) from Orange County. The new 48th District includes a large part of East County including Santee, Poway, Alpine, Ramona, Lakeside and Escondido.

NBC News projects Darrell Issa is set to win the 48th District. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Issa led with nearly 60% of the vote to Houlahan's 39%.

50th Congressional District

The new 50th District includes coastal and central San Diego, San Marcos, Coronado and part of Escondido. Democrat Scott Peters is the incumbent in this district and has represented the area since 2013. He’s facing off against Republican Corey Gustafson who is a business owner and professor.

NBC News has projected Peters will maintain his house seat.

51st Congressional District

The 51st District spans most of the city of San Diego and is currently represented by the most junior member of San Diego’s congressional delegation, Democrat Sara Jacobs. Her challenger is Republican business owner Stan Caplan.

NBC News projected Jacobs to take the seat.

52nd Congressional District

The 52nd District is made up of the South Bay, Chula Vista, National City, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa. This district has been represented by Democrat Juan Vargas for almost 10 years. His challenger is Republican Tyler Geffeney who has run mortgage finance companies and is a minister.

Representatives for the 48th, 50th, 51st and 52nd congressional districts will be chosen on Nov. 8, reports NBC 7's Priya Sridhar.