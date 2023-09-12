In court docs, disgraced ex-Supervisor Fletcher describes relationship with woman suing him

Embattled former San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has filed new motions in court that reveal his response to sexual assault allegations by a former MTS employee.

Grecia Figueroa, who worked as a public relations specialist for the MTS, has accused Fletcher of sexual assault when he was chair of the MTS Board. Figueroa claims in her lawsuit that Fletcher was responsible for her termination from MTS, one day before he launched his campaign for state senate.

On Tuesday, motions filed by Fletcher’s attorney maintain that Fletcher never harassed Figueroa and that her lawsuit relates to a few isolated encounters between two consenting adults. The court papers also state that Fletcher had no power over Figueroa’s salary or work schedule, and had nothing to do with her termination and that her job “required very little, if any, direct interaction with Mr. Fletcher.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The motion goes on to say, “Indeed, the evidence will ultimately reveal that Plaintiff actively pursued Mr. Fletcher for over a year. She repeatedly complimented his appearance. She gave him gifts. She initiated physical contact. She requested that he wear certain clothing and accessories. She asked to celebrate special events with him privately. And she flirted with him without solicitation.”

The Timeline of a Scandal: Nathan Fletcher’s 15-year political career came crashing down in a matter of weeks. We take a look back on what happened.

The motion also calls for Lorena Gonzalez, Nathan Fletcher’s wife, to be removed from being named in the lawsuit. “The only reason Plaintiff specifically mentions Mr. Fletcher’s wife was to cause her embarrassment and attempt to disrupt her career.”

In response Grecia Figueroa’s attorney said in a statement sent to NBC7:

“Mr. Fletcher prefers to politicize the litigation process, wasting time and resources by deploying distractions to the media rather than taking accountability. This is, unfortunately, an all-too-familiar experience for survivors of sexual harassment and assault. We are undeterred by Mr. Fletcher's attempts to re-write history, and we are confident the truth will prevail.”