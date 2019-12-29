In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five "good news' stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

"To have someone come in and replenish what was taken and seeing her get so happy about it, there's nothing that can change and replace that.” A Chollas View woman whose gift-filled car was stolen and dumped into Mission Bay on Friday received a huge surprise just days before Christmas. NBC 7’s Erika Cervantes was there to catch it all.

2. Babies in Rady Children’s NICU Are the Gift Families Can’t Wait to Take Home

“It’s a little bit more intricate than wrapping a gift.” Linda Black, a nurse in Rady Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, decided to wrap her patients as gifts because, well, that’s what they are. NBC 7’s Joe Little was there to see her wrap them.

3. San Diego Zoo Helps Rhino with Broken Toe

Maoto, a Southern White Rhino at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is now on the road to recovery after suffering a broken toe. But it took a team of 40 veterinarians and animal care specialists to fit the 4,500-pound animal with a cast for his broken toe. NBC 7’s Dagmar Midcap explains more.

4. Local Plumbing Company Donates Food, Clothes, and More to the Homeless During Holidays

“It touches your heart and it makes them feel great.” Oswald Arballo, who owns Ozzy’s Plumbing and Drains, has clients all over San Diego County. But during Christmas time, his plumbing trucks don't go out to unclog drains, they go out and help out the homeless community. NBC 7’s Jackie Crea has more.

5. Thanksgiving Day Crash Keeps Family Apart But Siblings Unite for Christmas

Christmas Eve for most families means dreams of gifts they will get the next morning. But for one Sabre Springs family, who almost lost two of their loved ones on Thanksgiving, the focus is on what they already have. NBC 7’s Danica McAdam has more.