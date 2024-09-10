Imperial Beach residents take new legal action over sewage crisis at the border

The sewage crisis at the border has become even worse with the amount of toxic chemicals in the air skyrocketing in the last few days. This had led to a new lawsuit and a visit from one of the top hazmat teams in the country.

The bubbling ooze that flows by the millions of gallons a day down the Tijuana riverbed, closing Imperial Beach for more than 1,000 days, is airborne.

Austin Texas’ Robotic Emergency Deployment, or “RED team” as it’s known, arrived in the Tijuana River Valley on Sunday night. They are the top gun of hazmat specialist and fly drones in airspace that is too dangerous for human testing.

On Thursday night, Dr. Kim Prather, a professor of chemistry at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, pulled out most of her 50-member research team after detecting high levels of hydrogen sulfide in the air.

Prather says hydrogen sulfide should not exceed 30 parts per billion for more than an hour, but her team was measuring amounts more than 30 to 100 times that.

And last night, one of the members of the RED team from Austin was in the area. His gas meter alerted him to high levels of hydrogen cyanide. The chemical compound just shot to the top of the testing list Monday night for Cal EPA and San Diego State University’s Department of Health Studies researchers that are working there.

“Any is not good, but it's people that have to breath it every night when it seems to peak in the evening for weeks and months and years on end. We start to worry about their health,“ Paula Stigler Granados, an SDSU associate professor, said.

Imperial Beach resident Marvel Harrison and her husband spent their nest egg to retire there.

“It's been used in warfare, very heartbreakingly used in suicides. It’s a poisonous, poisonous gas,” Harrison said.

The Harrisons are one of a half-dozen families named as plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against Veolia Water West Operating Services.

“A class action suit is always to be able to hold people accountable. That’s our main goal,” Harrison said.

Harrison says they are asking for more than $200 million to be shared among the residents of Imperial Beach for their hardship. She says Veolia was hired by the International Boundary Water Commission to service and build wastewater treatment plants.

“This company has failed us as residents and here as a community,“ Harrison said.

In part of an email sent to NBC 7, a spokesperson wrote: “Veolia looks forward to continuing to assist IBWC with the operation of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant and hopes that the substantial repairs, rehabilitation and expansion of the facility planned by IBWC will bring relief to the affected communities in the near future.“

The rotting smell has been a curse to those living in the area for more years than most care to count, but what they’ve really been breathing, is a mystery just starting to unravel.

Research team findings were announced Monday morning at a press conference. The city and county are once again asking the governor and president to declare the situation a state of emergency.