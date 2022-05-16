Border Drug Tunnel Leading to Otay Mesa Discovered at Home in Tijuana: Authorities

The entrance of a “narcotics tunnel” was found at a home in Tijuana and was used to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to carry out acts of organized crimes and other illicit activities, authorities in Mexico said.

Police officers in Tijuana said surveillance coordinated with the Secretary of National Defense led to the discovery of the home where they found the tunnel. Mexican authorities also added that collaboration with U.S. government entities was key in the May 14 discovery.

The tunnel was found on the Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz Street in the New Tijuana neighborhood. Investigators immediately established contact with their U.S. counterparts to report the incident.

On Sunday, police in Tijuana said the scene is protected by authorities so detectives can investigate. Images from the scene showed a home protected by armed officials.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the tunnel’s U.S.-based end was located at a warehouse in Otay Mesa just about 300 feet north of the U.S.-Mexico border fence.

American officials are slated to discuss the matter in a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.

This article was originally written by Telemundo 20. To read the original report, click here.