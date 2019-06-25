An ice cream truck hit a pedestrian and crashed into the wall of a police station in the downtown area Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The truck also struck a power box just outside the SDPD Central Division Station on Imperial Avenue in Logan Heights.

One witness told NBC 7 the ice cream truck driver allegedly cut through a gas station on the intersection of 25th Street and Imperial Avenue at 6:30 p.m. and then hit a pedestrian.

The extent of the injuries of those involved are unknown at this time.

SDPD, San Diego Fire-Rescue, and San Diego Gas and Electric are responding to the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.