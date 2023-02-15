Sam Miskowicz is one of 600 who pledged their allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday in San Diego, and there's one perk he's really looking forward to.

"It's very unique to become a U.S. citizen and it's a big deal for sure, so I think achieving that — everyone here is very proud for what they've been able to do," Miskowicz said.

A native of England, Miskowicz has lived in San Diego for seven years and said he's grown to love this country like his own. He waited four years for this very special day.

"I feel good. I feel really good. I probably don't show it because I'm British, we don't really come across very positive, but yeah (laughs). I am happy yeah for sure," Miskowicz said.

Now that he's a U.S. citizen, he said he's really excited about heading to the ballot box.

"I think being able to vote is a huge factor, for sure. Living in a country and being able to actually, you know, vote, it's a big deal, again. So, having that as part of it is very important to me because obviously, I haven't been able to do that up to this point."

He's not alone. Others voiced the same goal.

"I want to vote," Luis Martinez said.

"I'd like to vote," Shlomit Shaked said.

For many, this day marks the culmination of a long journey.

"You all have one thing in common: the courage it takes to sacrifice and make this journey. The courage to leave your home, your lives, and your loved ones," President Joe Biden said in a video played during the naturalization ceremony.

A journey many of them embarked on to reach the land of the free and home of the brave.

As they received their naturalization certificates, they also had an opportunity to register to vote.