For years, San Diego Fire-Rescue has been empowering young women to choose a career in public service. The 8th annual Girls Empowerment Camp got underway Saturday morning at the training facility in Point Loma. Dozens of young women ranging in ages 14-18 participated in the camp, splintering off into their separate company engines.

Participants got hands-on experience and training, similar to what firefighter cadets go through at the academy, including search and rescue exercises, hose control as well as how to use power tools.

"It's about educating, inspiring, motivating the youth of our community and letting them know that they can be a firefighter if they put the work in," said Amber Taddeo with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Taddeo has been a firefighter for roughly two decades now. She helped get the program off the ground with help from the city of San Diego. The idea came from a similar program up in Los Angeles County with the Los Angeles Fire Department, which hosted a few female San Diego firefighters at their event about six years ago.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"It changes these kids' lives," said Taddeo.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue, the department is above the national average when it comes to the number of women working for the department. Taddeo hopes that part of that success can be attributed to the program.

"It's important because these kids don't even know you can be a female firefighter. I still drive a fire engine and have people screaming at me 'I didn't know you could be a female firefighter!' and so, I want the community to know that this is something they can do," said Taddeo.

A lot, if not most of the volunteers helping with the training and exercises are volunteers who came from other fire departments across California. Taddeo noted that many of the volunteers are here on their own dime, and truly believe in the potential of this camp. This is exciting for people like Laylie White, one of the campers participating in this year's program.

Young women training at the Girls Empowerment Camp in Point Loma on April 13, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)

"Three of my uncles are firefighters, so they told me about this awesome program and yeah, they told me to sign up, so I did," said White. White is considering following in her uncles' footsteps.

"I think some people have like special skills, where it can — where they feel like they are called to be in this opportunity, and I can either see myself as a firefighter or something like a detective or something like that," said White.

The Girls Empowerment Camp is made possible by the San Diego Fire Department, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation and private donations/sponsors. Although the goal is to recruit more women to public service careers, the camp is inclusive of all genders, and is completely free for participants.