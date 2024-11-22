I-5 and La Jolla Village Drive overcrossing closures this weekend

Caltrans construction crews will close several onramps in La Jolla this weekend due to pavement work.

The eastbound and westbound La Jolla Village Drive onramps to southbound Interstate 5 will be closed and the far right southbound I-5 lane from La Jolla Village Drive to Nobel Drive will also be closed for pavement work on the far right of the southbound I-5 lane.

The lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

There will be a detour to northbound I-5 and exit at Genesee Avenue, turn left on Genesee Avenue then turn right onto southbound I-5 ramp.

