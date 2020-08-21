Husband Arrested in Connection With Killing of Chula Vista City Employee in Casa de Oro

The husband of a Chula Vista city employee found dead inside a home in Casa de Oro last week was arrested Friday in connection to the case.

Sheriff's homicide detectives identified Daniel Scott Jordan, 44, as the suspect in the murder of his husband, Kevin Powell.

Jordan was arrested in Reno on Aug. 20 and booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility as a fugitive of justice and is awaiting extraction to San Diego.

Powell, 38, was found dead inside his home at 4400 Carmen Drive, west of Avocado Boulevard in unincorporated La Mesa, just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 11. Chula Vista police found his body while conducting a welfare check. Officers then called homicide investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department to take over the investigation.

Deputies said Powell's supervisor became concerned for his well-being after he didn't show up for his morning meetings at work. The supervisor called the police and asked them to check on him.

The medical examiner's report ruled Powell's manner of death a homicide, though his cause of death is being withheld while the investigation continues, according to the SDSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SDSO Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

