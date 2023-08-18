Hurricane Hilary forces San Diego Padres into doubleheader on Saturday, day off Sunday

With heavy rains expected to hit San Diego County over the weekend, Major League Baseball decided it was not going to take a "wait and see how bad it is" approach. On Friday, MLB announced the game between the Padres and Diamondbacks that was scheduled for Sunday afternoon will be moved to Saturday as part of a split doubleheader.

That game will start at 12:10 pm and be followed by the regularly scheduled 5:40 pm start. Anyone with tickets for Sunday's game will be able to use them for the 12:10 pm first pitch on Saturday. Gates will open for the first game at 10:30 in the morning and, as long as the first one is over in time, open again at 4:00 pm for the nightcap.

Fans holding tickets for both games will have to exit the stadium in between and re-enter for the second half of the double dip. Interestingly, the Angels and Dodgers are both in town this weekend and will also be moving Sunday's games to Saturday, giving Southern California a trio of doubleheaders on the same day (and perhaps in a bit of irony the Dodgers are hosting Miami while the Angels are playing Tampa Bay, two Florida teams that are not unaccustomed to moving games around due to hurricanes).

If rains continue through Monday there is the possibility that the Padres next series, which is scheduled to start on Monday night against the Marlins, could also get a late start. If that's the case it's conceivable they would have to play another doubleheader on either Tuesday or Wednesday but that decision is a long way off.

