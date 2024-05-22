TikToker accused in East Village double murder testifies about shooting wife, man

A social media personality testified Wednesday that he "snapped" upon seeing his wife with another man inside the couple's East Village high-rise apartment and shot the pair while he was "in the passenger seat of my own body."

Ali Abulaban testified Wednesday that after months of suspecting his wife, Ana Abulaban, had been cheating on him, he burst into the couple's apartment to find her and Rayburn Cardenas Barron cuddling on the living room couch.

"I couldn't take the (expletive) betrayal," Abulaban testified through tears, stating that the next thing he knew, "I'm shooting and I can't stop."

Abulaban is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the Oct. 21, 2021, shooting at the Spire apartment building that took the lives of Ana Abulaban, 28, and Barron, 29. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of all counts and allegations.

Prosecutors allege that in the wake of sustained physically and emotionally abusive behavior towards his wife, Ana Abulaban expressed that she was finished with her marriage to the defendant. But Abulaban stated that he still thought reconciliation was possible.

Though prosecutors have argued that Ana kicked Abulaban out of their apartment, Abulaban testified that he believed that he was merely "giving her space" by staying at a hotel in Mission Bay.

On the day of the shooting, Abulaban said he had an order of groceries and roses delivered to the apartment.

He was "anxious" to see Ana's reaction to the flowers, but became suspicious when she sent him a nonchalant response to the delivery, Abulaban said.

Abulaban drove to the apartment to find some of the groceries still outside the apartment's front door and the roses inside the apartment, crushed beneath Ana's makeup bag.

When he texted Ana about her whereabouts, she said she was at the apartment, sending Abulaban into a rage in which he vandalized the unit and threw away some of his wife's belongings. In an audio recording played in court, Abulaban can be heard yelling, "She's lying! She's cheating on me!"

Abulaban then opened an app on his daughter's iPad and placed it behind the bed in order to catch his wife with another man. While back at his hotel room, Abulaban said he heard Ana and another man over the app, causing him to immediately speed over to the apartment. Upon opening the front door, Abulaban said he was "startled" to find Ana with Barron on the couch. "Him of all people," Abulaban testified.

Earlier this week, Abulaban testified to meeting Barron at parties around San Diego and said Barron often made flirtatious remarks about his wife.

Abulaban said, "I couldn't believe that she could do that to me."

Abulaban's defense attorney, Jodi Green, argued to jurors earlier in the trial that Abulaban's mental health struggles stemming from childhood trauma, as well as his escalating drug use, caused him to act out of "passion and provocation, rather than from judgment or malice" during the shooting and that he was "not in his right mind."

After leaving the apartment, Abulaban called his mother to confess to the shooting and sent her a photograph of the victims' bodies. He testified that did not remember taking the picture.

He said that he later called 911 to get his wife and Barron medical attention because he wasn't certain whether they were dead.

Abulaban then picked up his 5-year-old daughter from her school and shortly before being arrested, told her, "I hurt Mommy," he testified.