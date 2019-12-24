Hundreds of Hungry San Diegans Get Christmas Eve Feast

Hundreds of homeless San Diegans were treated to a traditional holiday meal this Christmas Eve thanks to dozens of volunteers with Father Joe's Villages.

Roast turkey, stuffing and all the trimmings -- along with lots of holiday cheer -- were served up at the Paul Mirabile Center on 15th Street in the East Village.

The meals were prepared by staff and students from the Culinary Arts Program at Father Joe's Villages, a non-profit that provides programs and services to help the homeless.

Avery Osborne was a volunteer this year but he knows first-hand about new beginnings Father Joe's 15-week program can provide. And he was only too happy to share the message with those who showed up for the meal.

"I know what it is to be in that situation, so it's nice to be able to give back, you know what I mean? I really enjoy it," Osborne said.

Father Joe's Villages provides services throughout the year, not just during the holidays. But Deacon Jim Vargas said they want to make sure everyone can enjoy a warm meal and a feeling of community at Christmastime.

"We get to celebrate with our own families at home," Vargas said. "I like to think this is our extended family."