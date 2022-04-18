Hundreds of Hungry San Diegans Expected at Sports Arena for Food Giveaway

With high gas prices and inflation approaching double-digit gains year-over-year, San Diego's neediest residents will be relieved to hear that a free food distribution is planned Tuesday morning at Sports Arena, known these days as Pechanga Arena.

“Pechanga Arena was the very first iconic San Diego venue to open their parking lot to Feeding San Diego’s Together Tour,” Feeding San Diego's chief strategy officer, Bob Kamensky, is quoted as saying in a news release sent out on Monday. “These food distributions support the rising number of San Diegans that have found themselves in need of food assistance during the pandemic.”

According to Feeding San Diego, those who pre-register and attend the event "will receive approximately 50 lbs worth of dry goods, fresh produce and a frozen meat protein," as well as info on future distributions close to where they live.

Tuesday's event, which starts at 10 a.m. and runs till noon, is the latest in a series of events dubbed the Together Tour and will be the 18th iteration in the arena's parking lot since the pandemic began.

“We are able to utilize our parking lot for a streamlined queueing and distribution operation that is efficient and easy for both the recipients and the Feeding San Diego staff and volunteers," Pechanga Arena San Diego GM Tadlock, said in Monday's news release. "It is a great community service use of the space, scheduled at times that are not impacted by our other ongoing event activity.”

Local residents should be aware that they can't just head to the Midway District— first they need to register online here. Any information provided in the registration process will remain confidential, organizers said.

More than 11,000 families — nearly 40,000 people — have been helped by the Feeding San Diego events outside Pechanga Arena, according to officials, who said that amounts to roughly 600,000 pounds of food, or about 1.5 million meals