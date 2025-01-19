Hundreds attend the People's March at Waterfront Park in San Diego

Hundreds of registered attendees gathered at Waterfront Park for the People's March in San Diego Saturday, a demonstration aimed at unity and "standing with every marginalized and oppressed individual," according to organizers.

The event was held at 11 a.m. Saturday with an organized tabling followed by a performance from a local protest band, The Resizters, with an attendance of at least 1,500 and possibly as many as 2,000 who gathered from noon to 4 p.m. at 1600 Pacific Highway.

"Very awesome event. A large amount of people from all races and orientations showed up. Trump will be scared of us for the next four years," activist and lead organizer Joshua Biragbara told City News Service.

A rally was kicked off by speakers, protest songs and chants, with a march that looped over one mile down Harbor Drive and up Pacific Highway, along with two hours of "Community Building Time" that closed out the event.

"We will demand and defend our freedoms against fascism. We will demonstrate our collective strength, sending a clear message: Our freedoms are inalienable and we will not allow them to be threatened," San Diego Pride officials said in a statement. "We will uplift voices of oppressed people in San Diego and across the globe, as we declare that we are one people, with one planet, regardless of individual identities, who have the power to unite and make change. We are the 99%, uniting not just for one march, we are meeting and building together for our collective liberation."

Participants were asked to leave at 4 p.m. or had the option to help tear down and clean up.