How's San Diego Feeling on Day 1 of Indoor Mask Mandate?

Now that a new face mask mandate for indoor settings is in effect in California, there seemed to be more people wearing face coverings at San Diego county stores.

However, there are still those opposed to the mandate, and lingering questions on how it will be enforced.



Californians have been ordered once again to wear face masks in indoor settings, despite vaccine status. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford speaks to North County residents for their thoughts on the mandate.

“I think it’s wonderful. I think we should all wear masks because it not only just protects you, but it protects everyone around you. And I think it’s important to wear a mask because we’ll get rid of this COVID sooner, if everybody stays protected and wears the mask,” said Joanie Freeman of Logan Heights.

Freeman spent time shopping inside the National City Walmart where customers were greeted with a large banner sign at the front entrance that read "Face Coverings Are Required."

A reporter walking inside the store observed an overwhelming number of shoppers inside Walmart wearing face masks.

The same held true at the Target store in Escondido, where a majority of shoppers wore face coverings. However, Cathy Burcham of Fallbrook was not one of them.

“When does it stop? And if we don’t stop and take control of our country, our state, our politicians, then, it’s never going to end. So, I take a stand,” said Burcham.

The consequences for not enforcing the mask mandate are unclear, reports NBC 7's Artie Ojeda

Other shoppers have grown weary of the mask debate, which has carried on throughout the pandemic.

“I don’t understand why you wouldn’t wear one to be honest. I understand we’re in a free country, but you have to take care of public health. This is for the public good,” said Dick Gross of Solana Beach.

The state still has not offered enforcement guidance to county officials, other than an expectation that the public will follow the mandate.

“As we have throughout the pandemic, Target will follow all local, state and federal safety regulations,” said Target spokesperson Kayla Castaneda.

Target also says it will provide disposable masks at store entrances to guests who don’t have one, but did not answer specific questions about enforcement.

A spokesperson for Albertsons sent this statement to NBC 7.

We aim to provide associates and customers with a safe shopping experience. We have updated our COVID-19 protocols and made changes to align with the state and guidelines to ensure the safety of our customers and valued associates. We require our associates to wear masks in our stores and post signs at store entrances to encourage our customers to follow the CDPH’s mask guidance.

The mandate is scheduled to last until Jan. 15.