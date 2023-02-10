How Can San Diegans Help Turkey and Syria's Quake Victims?

Three local organizations are helping to collect donations for victims of the deadly earthquakes this week in Turkey and Syria, with one also urging San Diegans to attend a community event on Saturday.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria resulting in around 21,600 deaths and around 12,000 collapsed buildings so far, and an aftershock was recorded of nearly the same size.

San Diego has a sizable Turkish and Syrian populations, and many organizations are seeking support, but where can locals donate to make the most impact? There are several San Diego-based organizations helping support aid efforts:

The IRC, located in San Diego’s Colina Del Sol neighborhood, has offices in several cities in the United States, Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Their mission is to “help people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster, including the climate crisis, to survive, recover, and gain control over their future,” according to its website. It has been working in Syria since 2012.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the IRC said it “has more than 1,000 staff inside Syria who are working tirelessly to provide lifesaving support. We will be scaling up our response to support affected communities in Turkey as well.”

Donations will be used for purchasing first aid supplies, hygiene supplies, health services and providing cash to the needy.

IRC donations are being matched through March 31 or until the match total of $1.5 million is met. Donations of $60 will be used to purchase emergency kits, while larger gifts of $500 can be used to equip mobile clinics.

The IRC is a Better Business Bureau-accredited charity on Give.org and is a top-rated charity, earning a grade of “A,” according to Charity Watch.

For more information on the standards BBB uses to assess charities, click here.

While the House of Türkiye doesn’t have a BBB charity rating, its website says “donations will be directed to a vetted, local emergency support organization next week for assistance with supplies like food, water, blankets, shelter, etc.”

All donations made before March 6 will be put toward earthquake relief; contributions will be matched up to $100,000.

Additionally, the House of Türkiye will be hosting a Turkish American Community Earthquake relief campaign event and press conference on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. The house is at 2155 Pan American Road.

The Balboa Park-based cultural center, whose mission is to “promote universal awareness of the diversity and richness of the Turkish culture, country, traditions, and its people,” is accepting monetary donations on its website and is also hosting an event on Saturday.

The ICSD, which is based in Clairemont, works to serve the religious Muslim population of San Diego. It’s accepting monetary donations for the organization Zakat Foundation of America, which is also a BBB-accredited charity.