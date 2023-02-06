San Diegans Impacted By Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Turkish and Syrian men and women who call San Diego home are coming together after two earthquakes devastated portions of Turkey and Syria early Monday.

For some, the natural disaster ripped friends and families apart in a matter of seconds in the middle of the night.

Omar Hussein works at Mal Al Sham: The Taste of Damascus, a Syrian restaurant in El Cajon.

"So his whole family, they all got injured," Hussien's co-worker Evan translated Monday. "They’re in the hospital now."

Hussein also shared how he learned about the quake. Communicating through WhatsApp, he found out that 10 of his family members were injured; two of them did not survive.

"He’s saying he’s feeling depressed and sad because he hasn’t seen them for 12 years," Evan said.

Sinan Debre, a volunteer at the House of Turkey in Balboa Park, said more than 6,000 old cement buildings collapsed during and after the quakes.

”Can you imagine cement and all the cement blocks falling on you and collapsing?" Debre said. "It’s exhausting. It was the middle of the night and everyone was sleeping so there was no way out, and we are really worried and saddened that the death toll will go up and injury toll will go up.”

Debre is in contact with other Turkish men and women who are desperate to speak with loved ones back in their homeland. Many are not receiving answers.

"We are hearing all this news that people can’t connect with their families and they heard that their buildings were collapsed, and they are worried sick and they don’t know what to do," Debre said.

So, Debre is asking his new community for help.

”I really invite all San Diegans to come together and help these people,” Debre said.

In the meantime, representatives from the House of Turkey said they are in shock about the recent developments but are working to assist local families impacted by the earthquakes. The nonprofit aims to have more information by this weekend on ways San Diegans can get involved and donate.

