Horse collapses and dies at Del Mar, second equine death in three days

A 3-year-old filly from Florida has died at Del Mar, the track's second fatality in three days.

Savanah Lady collapsed and died after a workout at the track Tuesday, according to the California Horse Racing Board, which described it as a "sudden death."

The CHRB defines sudden death as "an acute collapse and death in a closely observed and previously apparently healthy horse," and notes that "sudden deaths are a worldwide problem, and not just among racehorses. Sudden deaths occur in other animal populations, as well as occur among humans, particularly athletes."

Savanah Lady had five career races, all at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, including one first-place finish. She completed an official workout at Del Mar's dirt track Tuesday with no apparent problems, according to the industry website Equibase.

"We will be reviewing this incident with HISA [Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority], the CHRB, the attending veterinarians,and trainer Bob Hess Jr.," Del Mar spokesman Mac McBride said Wednesday in a statement. "Over the last five years, Del Mar has been among the safest racetracks in the country and California's safety protocols have become a model for other jurisdictions. We are committed to maintaining the safest environment possible for racing and training here."

On Sunday, Del Mar saw its first racing fatality of the year when the 4-year-old gelding Giver Not a Taker was injured during the 10th race, requiring euthanasia.

Five horses died from racing or training injuries at the track in 2023.

Del Mar's summer meet began Saturday.