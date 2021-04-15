SDSO

Homicide Investigation Underway in Spring Valley

By Rafael Avitabile

Deputies were investigating a homicide in a Spring Valley neighborhood Thursday night.

A shooting was reported near the intersection of Harness and Presioca streets at around 5:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

One person suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, the SDSO said. Deputies are looking for a suspect or suspects in connection to the shooting.

Northbound Presioca Street is closed at nearby Birch Street.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

