Homicide Investigation Underway in Spring Valley

Deputies were investigating a homicide in a Spring Valley neighborhood Thursday night.
A shooting was reported near the intersection of Harness and Presioca streets at around 5:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
One person suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, the SDSO said. Deputies are looking for a suspect or suspects in connection to the shooting.
Local
Northbound Presioca Street is closed at nearby Birch Street.
No other information was available.
Check back for updates to this developing story.