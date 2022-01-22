Two Men Dead After Shootings in Santee

Deputies found a man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his vehicle after the shooting death of another man inside a nearby home's garage, San Diego County sheriff's officials said Saturday.

On Friday just before 7:30 p.m., SDSO responded to the 8800 block of Diamondback Drive for a report of a man who shot another man. Deputies did receive a description of the shooting suspect and his vehicle.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Deputies did spot the vehicle leaving the area and conducted a stop. The suspect was alone in his vehicle, SDSO said, and did not respond to the deputies' attempts to communicate with him.

Once deputies approached the vehicle, they found the suspect had shot himself. Lifesaving measures were performed on the man, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

As deputies were investigating the suspect's vehicle, they responded to the house where the shooting took place and found a man in the garage who had been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating. SDSO said there are no suspects outstanding.

The relationship of the two men is being investigated.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.