Homicide Investigation Underway Following Shooting in Pacific Beach

By Karla Rendon

One person was arrested overnight in connection with a deadly shooting in Pacific Beach, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The violence was reported sometime before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2200 block of Pacific Beach Drive, SDPD said. There, officers found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound and that person was taken to an area hospital.

The victim later died of their injuries. Law enforcement entities did not release the name of the victim.

As officers investigated the area, a gun was found in a laundry room dryer nearby, according to SDPD. It is unclear if that firearm is the weapon used in the shooting.

One person was arrested hours after the shooting. Police did not release the name of the individual arrested.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

