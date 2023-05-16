‘We're Devastated': Family of Sisters Killed in Mother's Day Hit-and-Run Crash in Bay Terraces

Daniel Jimenez, the husband of 25-year-old Elizabeth Higuera Cano, told NBC 7 on Tuesday that he’s having a hard time dealing with the sudden death of his sister-in-law, Jazmin Higuera Cano, and his wife.

Jimenez and his wife have two young girls and was expecting again.

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Bay Terraces.

“My wife was actually pregnant, and that’s why they were out so late," Jimenez said. "They were our celebrating because it was Mother’s Day."

Elizabeth, who was celebrating with her younger sister, was driving back to Elizabeth’s house in a Honda Civic when they were in a car wreck. The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Paradise Valley Road in Bay Terraces, according to the San Diego Police Department. The Civic was making a left turn onto Munda Road when it was broadsided by a 2003 Ford F150 on Paradise Valley Road.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene on foot, according to police. Tony Garcia, a 53-year-old from San Diego, turned himself in hours after the crash. He is being held at the San Diego County Jail and is facing two counts of vehicular manslaughter and a felony hit-and-run charge.

“I think we are thankful they turned themselves in, but at the same ti,e we are at a loss because we lost a lot of important people to us that day,” Jimenez said.

Elizabeth and Jazmin are the oldest of five siblings. Their mother, also named Elizabeth Higuera, said she can’t believe what happened.

“It feels terrible,” she told NBC 7, “ 'cause I’ve just seen myself laughing with them and always playing around, dancing, and when I wake up, they are not here.”