Homicide Investigation Prompts Street Closures in North Park

Several streets are closed in North Park as police investigate a homicide Saturday after they found a person in a car with apparent stab wounds.

SDPD was conducting a routine traffic stop at the 2500 block of El Cajon Boulevard when they found a person inside the car covered in blood.

SDPD performed CPR on the victim who was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Multiple road closures are in place as the investigation continues.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

El Cajon Boulevard is closed between Louisiana St. and Arizona St and Texas Street is closed between Meade Avenue and Howard Avenue.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.