Man Found Shot to Death in Car in Mountain View: Police

San Diego police launched a homicide investigation overnight in Mountain View after a man was found shot to death inside a parked car.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of South 45th Street and Keeler Avenue – near the Willie Henderson Sports Complex – just before midnight after a witness reported hearing gunfire.



San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown said when officers arrived, they found a man seated in a car, unconscious. He had suffered trauma to his upper body.

https://twitter.com/AudraStaffordTV/status/1275444892416700426/photo/2

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later, Brown confirmed.

More than eight hours later, investigators remained at the scene; yellow police tape marked the area. Brown said little is known about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Police are searching for witnesses.

Meanwhile, Brown said the man has been identified, but his name won’t be released just yet. He was 62 years old.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

NBC 7 has reached out to the San Diego Police Department for further details.