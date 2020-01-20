‘Suspicious Death’ Investigation at Downtown Apartment Building

Police were conducting a "suspicious death" investigation in downtown San Diego on Monday evening, San Diego Police Department said.

Officers responded to a unit on the 40th floor of an apartment building near the 1200 block of 9th Avenue around 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

One of the victim's friends called for a welfare check, saying they had not seen the person in over a week, SDPD Sgt. Michelle Velovich said.

Upon arrival officers found a deceased man in his 40s with upper body trauma and considered it a "suspicious death," Velovich said.

NBC 7 crews at the scene reported police were outside Vantage Pointe Apartments.

Yadira Santana has lived at the building for about five months and said the residents have not been told anything about the incident.

"You get this apartment because of the security," she said. "You can't come in and out without a key, even the garage."

This is a developing story.