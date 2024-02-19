Homicide detectives investigating death at Point Loma vacation rental

A homicide investigation is underway in Point Loma on Monday after a man died following an altercation at a vacation rental, San Diego Police said.

Police received a call at around 2:11 a.m. to a house located on the 2800 block of Poinsettia Drive about a man in "medical distress" following a fight, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a man inside the house not breathing. The man, described as a 38-year-old, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Lt. Campbell confirmed.

San Diego Homicide Detectives were called out to the scene where an investigation is currently taking place.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Although still early in the investigation, Lt. Campbell said, the house appears to be a vacation rental and a group of people from out of town were staying there.

During the night, a fight broke out and that is when a man physically restrained the 38-year-old, Lt. Cambell said. During the restraint, the man "went into medical distress," which led to the 911 call.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading to the man's death.

The man involved in the altercation, described as a 44-year-old, was detained, Lt. Campbell said.

The identity of the victim is not being released pending family notification. The cause of death for the 38-year-old will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.