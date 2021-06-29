Homeless Man Armed With Skateboard Sends Two to Hospital With Brain Bleeds: SDPD

A homeless man assaulted two people in City Heights with a skateboard on Tuesday afternoon, sending them both to intensive care.

Police said the first man was struck in the head just before 1 p.m. in the 4100 block of Fairmount Avenue, between Polk and Orange avenues. Fifteen minutes later and just three blocks away at 44th Street and University Avenue, a second man was also struck in the head with a skateboard by the suspect, police told NBC 7.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Both victims are now hospitalized with brain bleeds, according to authorities.

A witness told police that they thought the attacks were completely unprovoked and random. Officers said they believed that neither of the the men knew their attacker.

Shockingly, police said the suspect had been recently released early from jail, where he had also been held on an assault-with-a deadly weapon charge, that time for allegedly striking a victim with a pole. That victim, police said, also appeared to be chosen at random and required hospitalization as well.