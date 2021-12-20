holiday travel

Holiday Travel is Underway as COVID-19 Cases Surge

The 2021 holiday travel season is in progress

By Kelvin Henry

According to TSA roughly 2 million people have passed through airport security each day since Dec. 16.

“No complaints, it’s been very good so far,” Chris Detwiler said.


The 2021 holiday season comes as COVID-19 cases surge fueled by the Delta and Omicron variants.

San Diego County is averaging around 700 cases weekly and on Friday, Dec. 17 there were over 1,000 positive cases reported.

According to Federal Health Officials the Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of Covid-19 cases in the U.S.

“I think everything that they have in place is great as Omicron is getting a little pepped up but you know I’m not too worried about anything. There’s a cleaning station and hand sanitizer and everyone is masked up so I’m pretty comfortable,” Detwiler said.

International travelers flying to the U.S. will be required to show proof of vaccination along with a negative COVID-19 test within one-day.

Many travelers said the rise in cases and the Omicron variant will not change their holiday travel plans.

“I feel safe traveling. I think you got to just be prepared that there’s extra steps and things are going to test your patience a little bit and take a little bit longer and protocols that are being followed but no I don’t think it’s going to make me not want to travel,” Leah Jara said.

According to AAA around 8-million people are expected to travel for the year-end holiday season.

Travel experts are urging travelers to either purchase travel insurance or buy a changeable ticket because of the uncertain times.

