What to know: Holiday trash collection schedule for San Diego

Please note, that residents not serviced by the City of San Diego or residents of other cities, should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules

Wondering what the trash collection schedule will look like for San Diego this holiday month? We have what you need to know below:

On Monday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, residents served by the City's Environmental Services Department, will not be collected. Monday's normally scheduled collection will occur on Tuesday, and Tuesday's collection will take place on Wednesday and so forth, with Saturday's collection happening on Sunday.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery, Recycling Center and Mattress Collection Site will be CLOSED on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, and Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Container sales at 8353 Miramar Place will also be CLOSED. For regular hours and questions, call 858-694-7000.

